VDOT makes progress clearing debris

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Ten roads in Louisa County and a few in Fluvanna County remain closed late Monday, Jan. 10, as a result of last Monday’s snow storm,

VDOT is working with power companies to clear the poles or hanging power lines from county roads.

The next step is to clear debris from the roadsides.

“We have a tremendous amount of debris out there. The estimate last week was several 100,000 cubic yards of debris out there along the roadsides. So now we’ve got to work with debris removal contractors to get that debris out of there off the roadsides,” VDOT Spokesperson Lou Hatter said.

The debris is taken to a central location where it is chopped up and turned into mulch.

