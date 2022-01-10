VDH: 1,278,739 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,671 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 1,278,739 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Monday, January 10, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 15,463.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 15,671.

The total number of people tested is 16,505,546.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 33.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 35.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 44,973.

NOTE: VDH only updates cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

VDH reports as of Jan. 9: 6,650,280 people in Virginia have had at least one vaccine dose, which is 77.9% of the population. Also, 5,802,374 people have been fully vaccinated, which is 68.0% of Virginia’s population. Meanwhile, 2,178,889 have received a booster/third dose.

The department tracks the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in people who are partially or fully vaccinated in a dashboard it updates weekly on Friday:

As of Dec. 25: For unvaccinated Virginians, the rate of infections per 100,000 is 6,065, 179.4 hospitalizations, and 66.20 deaths.

As of Dec. 25, there have been 90,629 breakthrough cases for fully-vaccinated Virginians, with 2,591 hospitalizations and 987 deaths.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 11,024, Charlottesville = 7,124, Fluvanna County = 3,575, Greene County = 2,933, Louisa County = 4,705, Nelson County = 1,958.

