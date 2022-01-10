Advertise With Us
Vandals scratch names into prehistoric artwork, causing lasting damage, National Park Service says

Someone scratched their names and a date into a panel of prehistoric stone artwork at Big Bend...
Someone scratched their names and a date into a panel of prehistoric stone artwork at Big Bend National Park in Texas.(Source: National Park Service/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The National Park Service is investigating vandalism at Big Bend National Park in Texas.

The agency said someone scratched names and a date into a panel of prehistoric stone artwork.

The names Norma, Adrian, Isaac and Ariel and the date 12-26-21 are visible on the petroglyph, thought to be between 4,000 and 8,500 years old.

The National Park Service said it believes the incident happened Dec. 26.

The rock has since been treated, but the scratches and discoloration are permanent.

Since 2015, the National Park Service has documented more than 50 instances of vandalism at Big Bend.

