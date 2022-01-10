UVA’s defense looking for consistency

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The identity of the Virginia Men’s Basketball program is defense but this season, limiting scoring has been an issue for the Cavaliers.

UVA Head Coach Tony Bennet says his team is continuing to work on its defense.

Bennet says his team is capable of playing solid defense, the team just has to be more consistent.

“We’re not a great defensive team,” Bennett said. “We try to be great, we first try to be good but we’ve been inconsistent and again it’s something you just keep working you keep going, you make little adjustments.”

The Hoos will be back in action on Wednesday at home against Virginia Tech.

