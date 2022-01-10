Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA women’s basketball suffers 67-31 loss at No. 16 Georgia Tech

UVa head coach Tina Thompson
UVa head coach Tina Thompson(WVIR)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s basketball team shot just 22.9 percent from the field, and the Cavaliers fell 67-31 at No. 16 Georgia Tech on Sunday in Atlanta.

The game was UVA’s first since Dec. 19th, as the Wahoos had missed their previous four games due to COVID-19 issues in the program.

Virginia kept the contest close in the first half, and they took an 18-16 lead on a three-pointer by McKenna Dale with 7:42 remaining in the 2nd quarter.

Georgia Tech led 26-19 at halftime, and they blew the game open with a 32-2 run in the 2nd half.

Carole Miller and Amandine Toi both scored eight points to pace the ‘Hoos.

Nerea Hermosa scored a game-high 20 for the Yellow Jackets, who only had seven players available to compete.

The UVA program record for fewest points scored in a game is 24, which was set against VCU in 1974.

Virginia (3-9, 0-2 ACC) is scheduled to be back in action at home against No. 5 NC State on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Snow in Albemarle County
Charlottesville area sees first snowfall of 2022
A power line dangles on a street in Charlottesville, Va.
Thousands still without power after Monday’s snowstorm
(FILE)
Dominion Energy working to restore power
KN95 mask
UVA Health doctors encourage upgrading your masks with omicron
National Park Service sign at Shenandoah National Park (FILE)
SNP: Missing person last seen Dec. 24 found safe

Latest News

UVA junior guard Armaan Franklin transferred from Indiana.
Win streak snapped; UVA falls 74-58 at North Carolina
UVA senior point guard Kihei Clark
Cavaliers riding seven-game win streak against North Carolina
Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young
College basketball teams continuing to deal with COVID-19
Jayden Gardner scored 14 points, while making 14-of-18 shots from the field.
Cavaliers get revenge against Clemson