UVA women’s basketball suffers 67-31 loss at No. 16 Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s basketball team shot just 22.9 percent from the field, and the Cavaliers fell 67-31 at No. 16 Georgia Tech on Sunday in Atlanta.

The game was UVA’s first since Dec. 19th, as the Wahoos had missed their previous four games due to COVID-19 issues in the program.

Virginia kept the contest close in the first half, and they took an 18-16 lead on a three-pointer by McKenna Dale with 7:42 remaining in the 2nd quarter.

Georgia Tech led 26-19 at halftime, and they blew the game open with a 32-2 run in the 2nd half.

Carole Miller and Amandine Toi both scored eight points to pace the ‘Hoos.

Nerea Hermosa scored a game-high 20 for the Yellow Jackets, who only had seven players available to compete.

The UVA program record for fewest points scored in a game is 24, which was set against VCU in 1974.

Virginia (3-9, 0-2 ACC) is scheduled to be back in action at home against No. 5 NC State on Sunday.

