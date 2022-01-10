Rappahannock Electric Cooperative still trying to restore power

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rappahannock Electric Cooperative is still working hard to turn its customers lights back on.

The CEO says the new goal is to restore all of the large outages by the end of the weekend, though he acknowledges the deadline is tight. He says the delay is caused by unexpected obstacles, like branches and poles, along with the fact that the company is trying to prioritize the safety of its workers.

He says the only other comparable storm to this one, is Hurricane Isabel.

While REC has made immense progress since earlier in the week, some spots on its online map are still powerless, without even a date or estimation given for when it will be helped. REC says that’s because they need to focus on high need areas, or those with more outages first. They say the size of the storm has made it more difficult to even do that.

“We need to focus on really the most impactful in terms of scale,” President and CEO John Hewa said. “So, that’s why the focus kind of reaches further and further down to these smaller outages and in the last, you know, the last days and hours of our outage restoration, we will be dealing directly with individual property and business owners on even really on a one to one basis.”

He says those spots with less concentrated outages, may not get fixed until later in the week, and they are making enhancements to improve their system.

