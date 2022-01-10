Gov. Northam holding press briefing Jan. 10
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam and the Virginia Emergency Support Team will hold a press briefing Monday, January 10.
Officials will be giving updates on Virginia’s response to COVID-19.
The event is scheduled to get underway at 1 p.m., and will be streamed online on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
Editor’s Note: this article will be updated with information from Monday’s briefing.
