Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Capitol Square closed all week ahead of Gubernatorial Inauguration

The area will be closed from Jan. 10 through Jan. 15 in order to prepare for the Inauguration...
The area will be closed from Jan. 10 through Jan. 15 in order to prepare for the Inauguration of Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin on Saturday.(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of General Services announced they will be closing Capitol Square all week ahead of the Gubernatorial Inauguration.

The area will be closed from Jan. 10 through Jan. 15 in order to prepare for the Inauguration of Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin on Saturday.

On Sunday, Capitol Square closed at 9:00 p.m. and will remain closed until 6:00 a.m. on Jan. 16.

The Capitol will remain open.

Those with tickets to the Inauguration can access the area starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Snow in Albemarle County
Charlottesville area sees first snowfall of 2022
A power line dangles on a street in Charlottesville, Va.
Thousands still without power after Monday’s snowstorm
(FILE)
Dominion Energy working to restore power
National Park Service sign at Shenandoah National Park (FILE)
SNP: Missing person last seen Dec. 24 found safe
Downed powerlines cause outages across Fluvanna County.
“I can’t handle another night:” Downed lines, gas shortage cause problems in Fluvanna Co.

Latest News

Ivy MUC (FILE)
Albemarle Co. sponsoring fee waiver for storm debris at Ivy MUC
COVID-19
VDH: 1,278,739 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,671 deaths
Power line being fixed
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative still trying to restore power
Albemarle High School Rowing Team
AHS rowing team shoveling snow to give back