Bundle up !

A cold start, milder mid-week
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front that brought rain to the region yesterday, is now to our east. High pressure is building in. A brisk northwest wind will keep temperatures in the 30s. Lows tonight will drop into the teens. Conditions will gradually warm by mid-week. Our next chance for snow may come Saturday night. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: around 40

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, clear & cold, Low: mid teens

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 30s...Low: upper teens

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: around 30

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Saturday: Cloudy, late snow, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: mid 20s

