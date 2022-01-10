Albemarle High School rowing team shoveling snow to give back

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle High School rowing team is creating a new type of crew.

The group formed “Snow Crew,” a completely free service to shovel sidewalks and driveways for those who may not be able to do it themselves.

The recent snowstorm proved their work is necessary, as they received dozens of calls. They say because of the success, they are hoping to expand to more areas, and have other teams help them out.

“I think this has definitely been a good way to sort of get our stuff together and figured out how it’s going to go,” senior, Gabriel Duval said. “I feel like we’ve been pretty successful, and you know, we all really want to do this, so anytime an address is sent out when we get a request, everybody kind of hops on the opportunity, because we’re really excited about it.”

The students say they are elated to help and it gives them something to do when they are off from school too.

“It feels really good because you know, we can all get together and do something that really helps someone out,” junior, Drew Lambert said. “It’s something that the community needs and we’re happy to provide it.”

If you need help from the snow crew the next time it snows, you can call 434-825-6639, or email albemarlesnowcrew@gmail.com.

The group’s social media can be found at at:

https://www.instagram.com/albemarlesnowcrew/

https://www.facebook.com/Albemarle-Snow-Crew-107087675187269

https://albemarlesnowcrew.wordpress.com/

