Albemarle Co. sponsoring fee waiver for storm debris at Ivy MUC

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People cleaning up yard debris from last week’s snowfall can unload it for free at the Ivy Material Utilization Center, located at 4576 Dick Woods Road.

Albemarle County announced Monday, Jan. 10, that residents of the county and Charlottesville have until January 17 to dispose of storm-related vegetative debris - such as tree limbs - at IVY MUC without paying a fee.

You need to show proof of residency and state that the debris is storm-related. The fee waiver does not apply to commercial vehicles/haulers.

Debris collected will be ground into mulch and available for purchase at Ivy MUC.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.