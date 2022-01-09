Advertise With Us
Back On Track
UVA doctor discusses the ‘Flurona’

Flu Vaccine
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You may have recently heard of “Flurona”. UVA doctors say it’s an unofficial term for contracting COVID-19 and the flu at once.

The hospital has not seen any cases yet, but expects to soon.

The term is used informally when a patient catches both viruses. Dr. Bill Petri, an infectious disease specialist at UVA, says masking can prevent someone from getting the diseases.

“You inhale the flu virus just like you inhale the COVID-19 virus to get infected and so as we get further and further into the pandemic, we will see people that are infected with both,” Petri said.

He says there are different remedies for both viruses.

