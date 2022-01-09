Rivanna Trails Foundation helps clean post winter storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna Trails Foundation hosted its monthly cleanup Saturday morning, but it looked different this time around.

The group focused on trees down from the snow storm that happened earlier in the week, addressing calls they received from many community members. The team says they cleaned up debris on trails and made the space more accessible again.

The group relies on volunteers to make these efforts possible.

“We’re just hoping to clear anything that’s in our way,” Thomas Safranek with the Rivanna Trails Foundation said. “If it’s in our way, it’s going to be in the way of anyone else using the trails, so we’re going to open them back up and hopefully get it to the point where people can use the whole 20 plus mile loop again.”

The group hosts cleanup sessions on the second Saturday of each month from nine until noon.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.