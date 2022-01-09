Mostly rain, pockets of freezing rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Marginally cold conditions have prompted The National Weather Service to issue a Winter Weather Advisory for the Shenandoah valley until 11 this morning. So far, just a few pockets of freezing rain have been reported. Most of this event will be rain. The cold front is to our west. Ahead of it a southerly wind should warm temperatures into the 40s. Showers will begin to taper this evening. Sunshine and colder conditions will blanket the region early next week. A gradual warming trend will move in by mid-week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Isolated Valley freezing, changing to rain for the region, High: low 40s

Tonight: showers ending, mostly cloudy, Low: upper 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: upper teens

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 30s...Low: upper teens

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, rain & snow showers, High: low 40s...Low: mi 20s

