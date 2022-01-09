Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Fairfax Co. Police announce identities of two women believed to be victims of the ‘shopping cart killer’

Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping...
Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart in the woods.(Fairfax County Police)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 9, 2022 at 12:24 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX CO., Va. (WHSV) - Chief Kevin Davis and Major Ed O’Carroll with the Fairfax County Police Department announced the results of the DNA analysis and positive identification of two bodies found in a container on Dec. 15 in Northern Virginia.

Officials confirmed that the remains belonged to 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown of Washington D.C. and 48-year-old Stephanie Harrison of Redding, Ca. Police believe that Anthony Robinson is responsible for the deaths of these two women.

“These are horrible tragedies. Cheyenne Brown and Stephanie Harrison were amazing women. They did nothing wrong,” Ed O’Carroll, Commander of Major Crimes, Cyber and Forensics Bureau said.

According to police, the bodies of Brown and Harrison were found in a wooded area in Fairfax County.

In November, two women were found dead in Harrisonburg, 54-year-old Beth Redmon of Harrisonburg and 39-year-old Tonita Smith of Charlottesville.

Robinson is currently being held in Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail on account of four charges: two charges of murder and two counts of felony disposal of human remains.

Police say a possible fifth body with connections to Robinson may have been identified in the Washington, D.C. area.

“This case is not about shopping carts. It’s about a serial killer who took the lives of innocent women,” O’Carroll said. “We know a lot, but we need your help to build a strong accurate and detailed case against Robinson.”

Police believe there may be more victims or survivors tied to Robinson. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to police.

You can watch the press conference below.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow in Albemarle County
Charlottesville area sees first snowfall of 2022
A power line dangles on a street in Charlottesville, Va.
Thousands still without power after Monday’s snowstorm
(FILE)
Dominion Energy working to restore power
National Park Service sign at Shenandoah National Park (FILE)
SNP: Missing person last seen Dec. 24 found safe
Downed powerlines cause outages across Fluvanna County.
“I can’t handle another night:” Downed lines, gas shortage cause problems in Fluvanna Co.

Latest News

Ivy MUC (FILE)
Albemarle Co. sponsoring fee waiver for storm debris at Ivy MUC
The area will be closed from Jan. 10 through Jan. 15 in order to prepare for the Inauguration...
Capitol Square closed all week ahead of Gubernatorial Inauguration
COVID-19
VDH: 1,278,739 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,671 deaths
Power line being fixed
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative still trying to restore power
Albemarle High School Rowing Team
AHS rowing team shoveling snow to give back