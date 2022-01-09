Fairfax Co. Police announce identities of two women believed to be victims of the ‘shopping cart killer’

FAIRFAX CO., Va. (WHSV) - Chief Kevin Davis and Major Ed O’Carroll with the Fairfax County Police Department announced the results of the DNA analysis and positive identification of two bodies found in a container on Dec. 15 in Northern Virginia.

Officials confirmed that the remains belonged to 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown of Washington D.C. and 48-year-old Stephanie Harrison of Redding, Ca. Police believe that Anthony Robinson is responsible for the deaths of these two women.

“These are horrible tragedies. Cheyenne Brown and Stephanie Harrison were amazing women. They did nothing wrong,” Ed O’Carroll, Commander of Major Crimes, Cyber and Forensics Bureau said.

According to police, the bodies of Brown and Harrison were found in a wooded area in Fairfax County.

In November, two women were found dead in Harrisonburg, 54-year-old Beth Redmon of Harrisonburg and 39-year-old Tonita Smith of Charlottesville.

Robinson is currently being held in Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail on account of four charges: two charges of murder and two counts of felony disposal of human remains.

Police say a possible fifth body with connections to Robinson may have been identified in the Washington, D.C. area.

“This case is not about shopping carts. It’s about a serial killer who took the lives of innocent women,” O’Carroll said. “We know a lot, but we need your help to build a strong accurate and detailed case against Robinson.”

Police believe there may be more victims or survivors tied to Robinson. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to police.

You can watch the press conference below.

