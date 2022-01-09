Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

CACF distributes almost $20K to four nonprofits

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Prana fund through the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation is giving out nearly $20,000 to four nonprofits.

The Botanical Garden of the Piedmont, Living Earth School, Second Street Gallery, and Wildrock are all on the receiving end of the funds.

Ethan Tate with the CACFF says these grants provide students access to the arts and the environment.

“This grant program really exists at the intersection of the arts, the environment, and children in Charlottesville and Albemarle who don’t typically have opportunities to experience the arts and the environment,” Tate said.

With these grants, all four nonprofits will be able to provide children with educational opportunities.

The Prana Fund grant program has been around since 2004 has now awarded nearly 60 grants totaling $489,000.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Snow in Albemarle County
Charlottesville area sees first snowfall of 2022
A power line dangles on a street in Charlottesville, Va.
Thousands still without power after Monday’s snowstorm
(FILE)
Dominion Energy working to restore power
KN95 mask
UVA Health doctors encourage upgrading your masks with omicron
National Park Service sign at Shenandoah National Park (FILE)
SNP: Missing person last seen Dec. 24 found safe

Latest News

The Augusta County Courthouse located in downtown Staunton (FILE)
Staunton to hold special meeting about Augusta courts
Flu Vaccine
UVA doctor discusses the ‘Flurona’
Group gathers for cleanup
Rivanna Trails Foundation helps clean post winter storm
(FILE)
Powerless neighbors seek answers from Dominion Energy