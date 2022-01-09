CACF distributes almost $20K to four nonprofits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Prana fund through the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation is giving out nearly $20,000 to four nonprofits.

The Botanical Garden of the Piedmont, Living Earth School, Second Street Gallery, and Wildrock are all on the receiving end of the funds.

Ethan Tate with the CACFF says these grants provide students access to the arts and the environment.

“This grant program really exists at the intersection of the arts, the environment, and children in Charlottesville and Albemarle who don’t typically have opportunities to experience the arts and the environment,” Tate said.

With these grants, all four nonprofits will be able to provide children with educational opportunities.

The Prana Fund grant program has been around since 2004 has now awarded nearly 60 grants totaling $489,000.

