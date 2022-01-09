Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Brief Ice Threat and Mainly Cold Rain

Refreezing Monday Morning
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As rain arrives from the west Sunday morning, it may begin as some freezing rain / ice, especially over the Shenandoah Valley and northern Blue Ridge Mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service from 7 to 11 AM Sunday. Watch for slick areas on untreated surfaces.

It’s a cold rain Sunday afternoon and evening. Areas of fog possible.

Rain will exit Sunday night. Temperatures drop to below freezing levels and that may lead to some icy spots with refreezing Monday morning.

Becoming much colder on Tuesday.

A moderating trend mid and late week with a quiet weather pattern for the second week of January.

Sunday: Rain arrives. It may begin as a little freezing rain/ice over especially the Shenandoah Valley and northern Blue Ridge Mountains in the morning. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Patchy fog.

Sunday night: Rain exits. Watch for refreezing with icy areas by Monday morning. Lows in the 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs lower 40s. Lows in the teens.

Tuesday: Sunshine and colder. Highs lower 30s. Lows in the teens.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows mid 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 40s. Lows lower 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a rain shower chance. Highs upper 40s.

