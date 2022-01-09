Another Cold Snap
Rain Exits with Refreezing
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain will exit Sunday night. Temperatures drop to below freezing levels and that may lead to some icy spots with refreezing Monday morning.
Becoming much colder on Tuesday.
A moderating trend mid and late week with a quiet weather pattern for the second week of January.
Sunday night: Rain exits. Watch for refreezing with icy areas by Monday morning. Lows in the 20s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs lower 40s. Lows in the teens.
Tuesday: Sunshine and colder. Highs lower 30s. Lows in the teens.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows mid 20s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 40s. Lows lower 30s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a rain shower chance. Highs upper 40s.
