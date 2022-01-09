Another Cold Snap

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain will exit Sunday night. Temperatures drop to below freezing levels and that may lead to some icy spots with refreezing Monday morning.

Becoming much colder on Tuesday.

A moderating trend mid and late week with a quiet weather pattern for the second week of January.

Sunday night: Rain exits. Watch for refreezing with icy areas by Monday morning. Lows in the 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs lower 40s. Lows in the teens.

Tuesday: Sunshine and colder. Highs lower 30s. Lows in the teens.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows mid 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 40s. Lows lower 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a rain shower chance. Highs upper 40s.

