Win streak snapped; UVA falls 74-58 at North Carolina

UVA junior guard Armaan Franklin transferred from Indiana.
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Armando Bacot scored 29 points and grabbed 21 rebounds, and the North Carolina men’s basketball team defeated Virginia 74-58 on Saturday in Chapel Hill.

The points and rebound totals are both career highs for Bacot, who attended Trinity Episcopal School in Richmond.

Reece Beekman (13), Armaan Franklin (12), and Jayden Gardner (10), all scored in double-figures for UVA.

The Wahoos kept the game close in the 1st half, and trailed 31-25 at halftime, but the Tar Heels pulled away in the 2nd half.

Carolina led by as many as 25 points, and they made 11-of-25 three-pointers.

Brady Manek scored 19 points and made five 3-pointers for UNC, while Bacot connected on 12-of-18 shots from the field.

Virginia (9-6, 3-2 ACC) returns to action at home against Virginia Tech on Wednesday.Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

