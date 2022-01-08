Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Sea lion rescued off of Calif. freeway

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN DIEGO (CNN) - A sea lion was rescued after it made its way onto a California freeway on Friday.

The sea lion was miles from the ocean and brought traffic to a crawl.

With the help of two good Samaritans, the wayward marine animal was guided to safety.

SeaWorld San Diego’s rescue team said they’re not sure how the sea lion made its way so far inland.

It’s not the first time this particular sea lion has been the subject of a call. In early November, the same animal was rescued from a different road and taken to a rescue facility.

Officials said the sea lion has been showing up in odd situations and locations since then.

There’s no word whether the animal was sick or hurt.

SeaWorld San Diego has taken the sea lion to its park to get checked out.

