Chilly Sun Saturday, Changes Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With fresh snow, under a clear sky and very dry air, temperatures this morning start out in the single numbers and teens!

Chilly sunshine ahead on this Saturday. Highs will struggle to reach the mid 30s,

Tracking the next Cold Front due in on Sunday. As this front arrives from the west Sunday afternoon, temperatures will rebound to well above freezing levels. That means the next precipitation will be in the form of a cold rain. If by chance, any rain arrives early over the Shenandoah Valley then some brief freezing rain/ice is possible. Keep checking back for updates.

Less than a half inch of rain expected. Flooding is not a concern.

Rain exits Sunday night. There could be some refreezing as temperatures drop Monday morning.

Overall a quiet weather pattern next week. After a cold start, expect a little January thaw late week.

Saturday: Chilly sunshine. Light south breeze. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Saturday night: Mainly clear and not as cold. Lows in the 20s. Temperatures will come up a few degrees by dawn.

Sunday: Cloudy with with rain showers developing. Highs low to mid 40s. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s by dawn Monday. Could be some icy spots.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 40s. Lows in the teens.

Tuesday: Much colder under a sunny sky. Highs lower 30s. Lows in the teens.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 40s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Lows upper 20s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s.

