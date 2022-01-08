Cavaliers riding seven-game win streak against North Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team has won seven games in a row against ACC rival North Carolina, and Tar Heels’ head coach Hubert Davis is well-aware of that fact.

“You don’t have to remind me,” says Davis. “I know that, and I let the team know that as well.”

Davis is in his first season as the head coach at North Carolina, but the former Tar Heel great was an assistant on the coaching staff for all seven loses.

“Virginia is an unbelievable basketball team,” says Davis, “and their coach, Coach (Tony) Bennett, is fantastic.”

UVA’s win streak is its longest since winning the first eight games between the teams from 1911 to 1916.

Saturday’s game will be the first with Justin McKoy in Carolina Blue, as the junior transferred from UVA to UNC this off season.

Davis says, “There’s going to be added feelings and emotions because that’s where Justin has been, and to play against not only his former team, and program, and coach, but also some of his friends.”

The showdown will also McKoy’s first game back after missing two for COVID protocols.

One of his former teammates, senior point guard Kihei Clark, has Davis’ attention.

“I don’t like playing against him, but I like watching him play when he’s not playing against us,” says Davis. “He’s a great player. It’s going to fun competing against him. I’m a big fan of his.”

Virginia hasn’t lost against North Carolina since 2017.

Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy were freshman on that team.

The ‘Hoos and Heels tip-off on Saturday at one o’clock in Chapel Hill.

