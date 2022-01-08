Albemarle County family asks for help after fire destroys camper, injures one

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County family is asking for help from the community after a devastating fire destroyed much of what they have and severely injured one of them.

RELATED: One person injured in connection with camper fire in Albemarle Co.

“All my daughter’s Christmas presents and stuff, literally everything we owned, was in here,” said Shania Fox, one of the three people who lived in the camper that caught fire on Tuesday. “Now we have, like, nothing.

What used to be a camper in Albemarle County is now a reminder for one family of what was lost and how it could’ve been so much worse.

“It was scary because we could’ve easily, all three of us, died,” Fox said.

On Tuesday, Anthony Thacker, Fox (his girlfriend), and their three-year-old daughter were inside their home camper when Fox “heard a boom.” That was when the propane stove exploded.

“I [saw Thacker] be blown into the bathroom and he was struggling to get up,” Fox said. “Once he did get up he was like ‘Get out! Get out!’”

Tiffany Gibson, Thacker’s stepmother, said she “thought that they were all going to die.”

“It was the scariest thing of my life,” she said.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue quickly came and put out the flames, but the damage was done. Thacker suffered burns, including on his face and hands. He was transferred from UVA to VCU’s Burn Center where the long recovery started.

“Every day he says it could’ve killed him,” Gibson said.

Now, the family is asking for help from the community with a GoFundMe as they work to put together the pieces of their changed lives.

“They lost everything, their clothes, the baby’s toys, medications, prescription medications, any help is great fully appreciated,” Gibson said.

The family said any money from the GoFundMe will go toward essentials like clothing and pull-ups for their 3-year-old daughter. Then it could go toward rebuilding the camper and getting it back to where it was before the fire.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.