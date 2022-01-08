Albemarle Broadband Authority discusses VATI 2021 Project Updates

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is working hard to expand access to broadband.

The Albemarle Broadband Authority met Friday, January 7, to discuss goals for 2022 and deadlines for broadband access for certain neighborhoods.

One launch date from 2021 was pushed to early this year.

“The reason we’re being cautious and slow walking on this, in part, is because we want to be accurate. We want to make sure that nobody gets a ‘yes’ that turns out to be a ‘no,’ and nobody gets a ‘no’ that that turns out to be a ‘yes’ without them knowing about it,” Broadband Program Manager Jason Inofuentes said.

There is also the option to join a technical focus group to assist with setting up CenturyLink once the fiber is installed. Those interested can email baao@albemarle.org.

