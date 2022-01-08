Airline denies passengers a flight home after ‘party’ group was dancing, vaping on plane

Advertise With Us
date 2022-01-08
A group of people are being denied flights back to Canada after violating rules on their flight to Mexico.(CBC, POOL, INSTAGRAM, JAMES AWAD, TWITTER, OD_SCOOP, CNN, James Awad/Twitter, Instagram/od_scoop)
By Alison Northcott, CBC
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
(CNN) - A group of Canadian influencers and reality show stars are stuck in Mexico after their behavior on a flight to Cancun resulted in the airline denying to fly them back home.

Videos captured on the Sunwing charter flight to Mexico showed the group drinking, dancing and vaping.

In a statement, Sunwing said the group’s behavior was “unruly and contravened several Canadian aviation regulations as well as public health regulations.” Sunwing also said it provided conditions for the return flight, but the group did not accept those terms.

The images on social media of the mid-flight party have prompted attention and outrage, including from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“It is a slap in the face to see people putting themselves, putting their fellow citizens, putting airline workers at risk by being completely irresponsible,” Trudeau said.

Transport Canada is now investigating, and other airlines – including Air Transat and Air Canada – refuse to fly the group home.

The Minister of Transport of Canada said the passengers could face fines of up to $5,000 CAD for each offense.

Copyright 2022 CBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

