Traditional slowest week turns to busiest for Charlottesville hotel

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hotels in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley say business is up right now, at a time where it is usually slow. This is due, in part, to power outages caused by the snow storm Monday, Jan. 3.

“During the week, midweek, it was busier than any other week we had in 2021,” South Street Inn Manager Hollis Cate said.

Travelers were not the ones booking the rooms, this time around.

“Most of our guests are actually local,” Cate said. “Some folks living as close as three miles from here. So it was really neat getting to host all of our neighbors, so to speak.”

Widespread power outages in Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and all around the commonwealth left many people needing warmth and electricity, which is where places like South Street Inn come in.

“Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday we knew we were going to be fully booked by about noon,” Cate said. “Right now we’re trying to get as many rooms clean as possible.”

As snow piled up Monday, so did reservations the rest of the week. Luckily for the Inn, it was able to make room for new guests as others canceled when they could not get there due to the snow.

South Street Inn says it’s the attitudes around Charlottesville that made this week manageable.

“If someone decided that they want to stay another night because they found out their power still wasn’t on, folks that were booked for that room were really flexible into moving to another room to allow for that,” Cate said. “So it’s been really, you know, I’ll say that having so many nice, pleasant patient guests has been a really enjoyable part of it.”

NBC29 reached out to six other hotels, who were all still packed. South Street Inn says it will be revisiting planning inventory next week, in case something like this happens again.

