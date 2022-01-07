Advertise With Us
SMJH says not to rely on ER for COVID-19 tests

By Dominga Murray
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital is asking people not to go to the Emergency Department for a COVID-19 test.

It says the Emergency Department is seeing a record-high number of patients. Many are either asymptotic, or have mild COVID-like symptoms and want to get tested.

SMJH says the Emergency Room is not the best place for testing, and it slows down helping patients who need it the most.

“Most importantly, that is impacting not only the community but also our staff that live in the community, and since it’s spreading so much that is happening as well,” Chief Physician Executive Dr. Jordan Asher said.

Sentara asks you only visit the Emergency Department if you are experiencing a medical emergency or worsening COIVD-19 symptoms.

