Shake and shiver

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold shot of Canadian air is building in behind the system that brought snow to the region last night. Temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 20s and low 30s. However, we will have plenty of sunshine, that will deliver a bit of a thaw today. Quite cold tonight, and Saturday. Then more seasonal temperatures can be expected Sunday. A cold front will move into the region, bringing rain by Sunday afternoon. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly sunny & frigid, High: low 30s

Tonight: “cuddle Alert”, clear & cold, Low: low teens

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: low 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, afternoon rain, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid teens

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 30s...Low: mid teens

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

