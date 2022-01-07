Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Sentara Healthcare postpones non-emergent surgeries as COVID-19 hospitalizations soar

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Healthcare says it is postponing all hospital-based non-emergency surgeries, procedures, and diagnostic testing starting Monday, January 10.

It made the announcement Friday, Jan. 7.

Sentara says its hospitals are treating more COVID-19 patients than ever before, with numbers doubling within the week, and its team members stretched to their capacity.

“We cannot care for our community without first supporting our team members as they so expertly manage this large number of patients,” Sentara Healthcare Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Mike Gentry said.

All lifesaving and emergency surgeries and procedures will continue.

Sentara says it will reschedule impacted procedures, surgeries and diagnostic testing to a later date after the current surge has passed. Those in need of medical care can still utilize a virtual care appointment, an in-office visit with Sentara Medical Group, or visit your nearest emergency department if urgent.

What to do if your procedure, surgery or diagnostic test is postponed:

  • Patients whose non-emergent surgery, procedure or test has been rescheduled will be contacted directly by their physician or a Sentara care team member.
  • Patients will be given further instructions by their Sentara care team and resources to address any questions.
  • Patients should stay in contact with their physicians and care team and discuss any changes in their health or medical condition.
  • Delayed procedures, surgeries and diagnostic testing will be rescheduled as soon as we are able to do so.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Snow in Albemarle County
Charlottesville area sees first snowfall of 2022
A power line dangles on a street in Charlottesville, Va.
Thousands still without power after Monday’s snowstorm
(FILE)
Dominion Energy working to restore power
KN95 mask
UVA Health doctors encourage upgrading your masks with omicron
UVA medical team sees success in COVID "long-hauler" clinic
Albemarle Co. sees record number of COVID cases as Omicron surges

Latest News

Supply chain shortages have been impacting industries across the board, and Charlottesville...
Car part shortages leading to long wait times at repair shop
(FILE)
Charlottesville adjusts deadline for clearing sidewalks
Harrisonburg shelter-in-place lifted, suspect in custody
Rockingham Co. Sheriff: Shooting suspect in custody after brief pursuit in Harrisonburg
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA moves booster deadline to Jan. 14