Sentara Healthcare postpones non-emergent surgeries as COVID-19 hospitalizations soar

ALBEMARLE COUNTY Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Healthcare says it is postponing all hospital-based non-emergency surgeries, procedures, and diagnostic testing starting Monday, January 10.

It made the announcement Friday, Jan. 7.

Sentara says its hospitals are treating more COVID-19 patients than ever before, with numbers doubling within the week, and its team members stretched to their capacity.

“We cannot care for our community without first supporting our team members as they so expertly manage this large number of patients,” Sentara Healthcare Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Mike Gentry said.

All lifesaving and emergency surgeries and procedures will continue.

Sentara says it will reschedule impacted procedures, surgeries and diagnostic testing to a later date after the current surge has passed. Those in need of medical care can still utilize a virtual care appointment, an in-office visit with Sentara Medical Group, or visit your nearest emergency department if urgent.

What to do if your procedure, surgery or diagnostic test is postponed:

Patients whose non-emergent surgery, procedure or test has been rescheduled will be contacted directly by their physician or a Sentara care team member.

Patients will be given further instructions by their Sentara care team and resources to address any questions.

Patients should stay in contact with their physicians and care team and discuss any changes in their health or medical condition.

Delayed procedures, surgeries and diagnostic testing will be rescheduled as soon as we are able to do so.

