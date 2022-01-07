Advertise With Us
Sen. Tim Kaine talks justice after January 6th with UVA Center for Politics

By Max Marcilla
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Thursday, the one-year anniversary of the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, joined several others on a panel hosted by UVA Center for Politics’ Larry Sabato.

In addition to Kaine, Sabato talked with Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, CNN’s Jim Acosta, Katie Couric, and several others.

Sabato asked Kaine about seeking justice after the January 6th attack and what that may look like.

“The combination of the House committee, including some Republicans with a backbone -- courageous Republicans -- state Attorneys General, and the Department of Justice will help us to both get to the bottom of January 6th but also impose accountability,” Kaine said.

Kaine adds the Department of Justice has been slow, but he trusts it’s being diligent in its prosecutions.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

