Pro Re Nata offering free meals, drinks to electrical linemen

Beer on draft at Pro Re Nata brewery
Beer on draft at Pro Re Nata brewery(wvir)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Pro Re Nata, in Crozet, wants to thank all electrical utility line workers for their hard work from the snow storm Monday, Jan. 3.

The brewery is inviting them to stop by for a cup of homemade soup, a baguette, and a beer, all for for free. Pro Re Nata says there is plenty of parking for utility trucks in the lot behind the building.

“We feel really strongly that we want to take care of people who take care of us,” Pro Re Nata General Manager Jane Hammel said. “We all take care of each other together. Many of us were without power and these line workers worked to restore so many, tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of people that were affected by this awful storm this week.”

Pro Re Nata is working alongside the Hops Kitchen and Skyline Apothecary to provide these items.

It’s available until 11 p.m. Friday, January 7.

