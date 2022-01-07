Advertise With Us
Back On Track
New GOP leaders say Virginia to join vax mandate challenges

Youngkin (FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s incoming Republican governor and attorney general are pledging that the commonwealth will join other Republican-led states and business groups in challenging Biden administration mandates intended to increase the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination rate.

In a joint statement,  GOP Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares vowed to join challenges to components of President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate.

The announcement came the same day the U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments about whether to allow the Biden administration to enforce a vaccine-or-testing requirement that applies to large employers and a separate vaccine mandate for most health care workers.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

