Louisa Co. preparing and delivering food packages for those without power

Food packages include nonperishable food items and other essential needs.(WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Families in Louisa County who are still without power are getting some much-needed help, as the county has officially started its Emergency Food and Water Program.

The county’s Resource Council gave out supplies to more than 125 families at its warehouse location Friday, January 7,, not including clients the council help on a regular basis.

Food packages included nonperishables and other essential items.

“We’re doing everything we can just to get people the bare essentials. Water is very important right now, because in this rural community, much of it, many people don’t have water,” committee member Lloyd Runnett said.

The county also delivers prepackaged boxes designed to support a family of four for about three days.

Food boxes will be available as long as the county is in a state of emergency. The warehouse is located at 147 Resource Lane, and is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. most weekdays.

For anyone who needs a delivery or has general questions, call 540-967-1234.

