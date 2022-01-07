Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

It’s outta here !

Watch for icy roads
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The fast moving storm continues to lift north. While snowfall amounts were less than Monday’s storm, still be cautious driving or walking for the next few hours. Wall to wall sunshine will blanket the region today. Temperatures will be considerably colder than yesterday, especially with a strong northwesterly wind. Most areas will see teens and single digit temperatures tonight. Make sure you keep pets indoors. Sunshine returns Saturday, with rain on Sunday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly sunny & frigid, High: low 30s

Tonight: " Cuddle Alert”, clear & cold, Low: low teens

Saturday: Mostly sunny & cold, High: mid 30s...Low: low 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid teens

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 30s...Low: mid teens

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Snow in Albemarle County
Charlottesville area sees first snowfall of 2022
A power line dangles on a street in Charlottesville, Va.
Thousands still without power after Monday’s snowstorm
(FILE)
Dominion Energy working to restore power
KN95 mask
UVA Health doctors encourage upgrading your masks with omicron
UVA medical team sees success in COVID "long-hauler" clinic
Albemarle Co. sees record number of COVID cases as Omicron surges

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Quick Hitting Snowfall
Snow Totals
Low End of Snow Projections
Snow Arrives
Quick Snowfall Update