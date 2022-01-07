It’s outta here !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The fast moving storm continues to lift north. While snowfall amounts were less than Monday’s storm, still be cautious driving or walking for the next few hours. Wall to wall sunshine will blanket the region today. Temperatures will be considerably colder than yesterday, especially with a strong northwesterly wind. Most areas will see teens and single digit temperatures tonight. Make sure you keep pets indoors. Sunshine returns Saturday, with rain on Sunday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly sunny & frigid, High: low 30s

Tonight: " Cuddle Alert”, clear & cold, Low: low teens

Saturday: Mostly sunny & cold, High: mid 30s...Low: low 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid teens

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 30s...Low: mid teens

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.