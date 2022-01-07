Frigid Overnight and Tracking Next System

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a mostly light snowfall over the region Thursday night, temperatures mainly stayed in the 20s to lower 30s Friday afternoon. With fresh snow, under a clear sky and very dry air, overnight lows will dip down to the single numbers for parts of the region!

Chilly sunshine on Saturday.

Tracking the next Cold Front due in on Sunday. As this front arrives from the west Sunday afternoon, temperatures will rebound to well above freezing levels. That means the next precipitation will be in the form of a cold rain later Sunday afternoon and evening. If by chance, any rain arrives early over the Shenandoah Valley then a some brief ice is possible. Keep checking back for updates.

Overall a quiet weather pattern next week. After a cold start, expect a little January thaw late week.

Friday night: Clear and frigid. Lows in the single numbers to mid teens. The wind will make it feel colder at times. Watch for icy areas from refreezing.

Saturday: Chilly sunshine. Light south breeze. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Saturday night: Mainly clear and cold. Lows in the 20s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with rain showers developing. Mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s by dawn Monday. Could be some icy spots.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 40s. Lows in the teens.

Tuesday: Much colder under a sunny sky. Highs lower 30s. Lows in the teens.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs near 40. Lows upper 20s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Lows upper 20s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 40s.

