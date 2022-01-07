Dominion Energy working to restore power 5 days later

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - It has been more than 100 hours without power for some people in Albemarle County.

Dominion Energy says it is committing that by late Friday, January 7, that nearly everyone affected by this week’s snow storm will have their power restored.

That’s something customers say they have been promised before.

“It doesn’t seem like the Dominion response has been the same with the same intensity as in past storms,” county resident Alex Inman said.

Dominion says it had 240 crews in Albemarle County Friday, 90 more than Wednesday. Yet, people say they aren’t seeing trucks out like they thought they would.

“We do have our crews working about 16 hours a day, which means they’re working into the late night hours,” Electric Transmission and Power Delivery Vice President Kevin Curtis said. “We have work folks working 24/7 that are assessing all the work that got done that day, prioritizing that work for the next day so that we can continue that momentum as fast as possible.”

Another common complaint has been the changing estimated time of repair.

“Our estimated restoration has changed like everyone’s has changed the past few days. They keep telling everybody it’ll be tonight between 6 and 11, and then it doesn’t happen and the next day is a repeat,” Inman said.

Dominion says this happens because sometimes when it gets to a location the damage is worse than expected.

“When we get out in the field and see more damage, or what we found was harder to get to, it means at the end of that day at 8 or 9 o’clock at night we’re processing that feedback and as part of that recalibration, and it means, unfortunately, that we had to shift some of those times,” Kurtis said.

In Albemarle County, the number of outages for Dominion customers dropped significantly from 18,000 Thursday morning to 8,000 Friday morning.

The hope is that this number falls to almost zero by Friday night.

“When I say we’ll have the majority tonight, that’s true. What’s discomforting for some of our customers, it’s going to extend into tomorrow. And so there are going to be some restoration times and include Saturday,” Curtis said.

