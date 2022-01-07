Dominion commits to restoring power by Friday night

ALBERMARLE CO, Va. (WVIR) - As of Thursday night, more than 10,000 Dominion Energy customers in Charlottesville and Albemarle County are still without power after Monday’s storm.

Now, crews are racing against the clock to get the lights back on before the area sees even more snow.

“We’re working 16-hour shifts, getting guys off to get a little bit of rest, meals. We’ve got a lot of help in here right now,” said Dominion Energy Supervisor Scott Harris.

At 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, 16,000 Dominion customers in Albemarle County customers were still in the dark.

By Thursday morning, that number had increased to 18,000.

Harris says sometimes the number of customers without power has to go up before it can come down.

“We’ve had to shut off power for different things to make it safe to get it back on. Some things that were on were in bad shape because of damage. A line may be close to the ground, but still energized, and so we have to de-energize a section of line to fix it,” said Harris.

By Thursday evening, the number of outages in Albemarle County was dropping again, thanks to the 200 crews out working -- 50 more than were out Wednesday.

Dominion says it can be hard to give an accurate estimate of when the lights will come back on, especially when the damage is unknown.

“Those numbers can change. We try to keep the public updated as well as we can. But it’s not going to be a constant. It’s based on the best information we have right at the moment,” said Harris

Dominion says it is committing to power being restored to nearly all customers affected by the storm by Friday night.

“We’re going about it as hard and fast and as safe as we can,” said Harris. “Everybody’s working diligently. We’ve got everything we’ve got on it. And we’re trying hard.”

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

