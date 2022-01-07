CVEC working to restore power for thousands of customers

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Central Virginia Electric Cooperative was still at work Friday, January 7, to restore power.

CEO Gary Wood says they’re pulling in other companies to help manage the workload from Monday’s snow storm.

“We brought in a number of crews, different areas, different states, from contractors to get people back in service as quickly as possible,” Wood said.

Areas they serve still without electricity include portions of Albemarle, Nelson, , Louisa, Fluvanna, Buckingham and Orange counties.

“We ended up with 28,000 people out of our 30,000 total accounts on Monday and we’ve been steadily working to bring that number down,” Wood said

He says around 7, 5,000 customers were still waiting as of Friday.

Melissa Gay manages communication and member services for CVEC. She says the following companies are on board to help power restoration happen faster:

“We are so grateful for the help we’ve gotten from our sister co-operatives,” Gay said.

While they’re getting creative to bring power back, there’s plenty of work left.

“It’s still going to take a couple more days. We still have 400 locations to bring crews into setup countries offline and repair our power lines before we can restore power, so there’s a lot of work left to be done,” Wood said.

