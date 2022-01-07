Advertise With Us
Back On Track
College basketball teams continuing to deal with COVID-19

Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young
Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young(WVIR)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA women’s basketball team was scheduled to be on the court at rival Virginia Tech on Thursday night, but COVID-19 issues in the program forced the ‘Hoos had to postpone for the fourth game in a row.

It’s a familiar situation for the Cavaliers, who had to call-off their season after just five games last year.

But the Virginia women are far from the only team feeling the effects.

UVA men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett says, “We almost had our game canceled, we were so close, against Syracuse. We had about ten people in our program, four of our players, and then we got a couple of them back.”

The Wahoos were able to play, and win, on New Year’s Day.

The UVA men have not had any games postponed so far this year.

Virginia Tech was not so lucky.

The Hokies had to ‘Pause’ for nearly two weeks, after falling at Duke on December 22nd.

Head coach Mike Young says, “We’re gonna go have a little eggnog, and enjoy family for two days, a whopping two days, and get them back in here Christmas Day, in preparation to practice, then all heck breaks loose, and that’s the hand we’re dealt.”

In their first game back against NC State, most of the Virginia Tech players returned to the court with virtually no practice.

Young says, “Being on the shelf for that long, and without the physicality, and the day-to-day sharpness that you’ve got to have to compete in this league, or any league, for that matter.”

Bennett adds, “You try to be as smart and as sound as you can, and some things are out of our control. Hopefully we’ll keep our guys healthy, and keep going forward. We’ve been through this so much.”

Virginia is scheduled to be back in action at North Carolina on Saturday.

Virginia Tech is off until its game against UVA on January 12th.

