Charlottesville adjusts deadline for clearing sidewalks
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is giving you a little more time to clear off your sidewalk.
The 24-hour removal period was reset after the city saw more snow come in late Thursday, Jan. 6.
Deputy City Manager declared 8 a.m. Friday morning as the official end of snowfall. This means you have until 8 a.m. Saturday to clear your sidewalk, or potentially fine a fine from the city.
