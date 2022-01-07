AAA recommends keeping an emergency kit in the car

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cold weather can be unpredictable, that’s why AAA recommends keeping an emergency kit in your car during the winter season.

AAA says an ideal kit would have two parts: one to take care of the car and one to take care of yourself. Drivers should listen to official weather recommendations before deciding to hit the road, but it’s good to have a kit just in case.

“Something that drivers may not think about dress for the outdoor whether or not what you hope the temperature is going to be in your car. It’s OK to get in the car, take that heavy coat off. Make sure you have that with you in case you’re stuck for a long period of time, or if you have to get out of the car and go in that snow somewhere,” AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson Morgan Dean said.

An emergency kit can also be modified to be used in summer-weather emergencies. A list of some of the items that AAA recommends:

Flashlight with extra batteries

Jumper cables or jump pack

Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench, duct tape, plastic zip ties)

Tarp, raincoat and gloves to help stay clean/dry working at the roadside

Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes

Warning devices (flares, reflective triangles or LED beacons)

First-aid kit

Drinking water

Snacks/food for your passengers and any pets

Ice scraper

Snow brush

Winter windshield washer solvent

Traction aids (sand, salt, non-clumping cat litter or traction mats)

Shovel

Warm gloves, clothes, hats and blankets for all passengers in your car

