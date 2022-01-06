Winter Weather Advisories and Storm Warnings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front is expected to stall to our south. Much of the day will be dry, with mostly cloudy skies. Snow and some rain will start this evening, changing to all snow throughout the night. 2″-4″ of accumulating snow is possible, with more for higher elevations. The fast moving system will exit and skies will clear by Friday morning. Expect cold and blustery conditions for Friday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & seasonal, High: mid 40s

Tonight: Winter Weather Advisories & Storm Warnings, 2″-4″ of snow, more for higher elevations, Low: low 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: low teens

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: low 20s

Sunday: Morning freezing rain to rain, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: mid teens

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: low 20s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

