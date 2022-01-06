VDOT prepares before possible incoming storm late Jan. 6

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Slippery road conditions throughout Charlottesville and Albemarle County have some people asking why the Virginia Department of Transportation didn’t better prepare for Monday’s snowstorm.

Staff members with VDOT say the best decision was made, but things will look different ahead of the snow forecasted for late Thursday, Jan. 6.

VDOT says tonight’s storm will be a lot easier to deal with because it is expected to start with snow instead of rain.

“What we put down is a brine solution, which is predominantly water mixed with salt and other chemicals to be able to pretreat the roads to prevent a bonding of the surface with the snow,” VDOT Commissioner Stephen C. Brich said.

A storm that begins with rain washes that brine away early.

This new storm will come before the previous snow is cleaned up, though.

“We still have trees down that are entangled with power lines. We are working with the power companies to make sure that those lines are de- energized before we can get in and clear those roadways,” Brich said.

Major General Tim Williams is responsible for Virginia’s Army National Guard. He says a top priority is making sure we don’t see a similar incident like I-95, where people were trapped inside their cars for more than 24 hours.

“A reminder to everybody, National Guard personnel live throughout the state of Virginia in their civilian jobs, so it takes about 24 hours to bring those soldiers and airmen on duty and make sure that they’re staged ready, and prepared to support the commonwealth,” Williams said.

VDOT says its crews are working around the clock to make for the safest conditions possible. It also urges drivers to limit nonessential travel, and to give snow plows plenty of space.

VDOT continues to urge motorists to limit nonessential travel & allow snowplows space + time to operate. Crews are pre-treating interstates, primary + major secondary roads & continue to clear remnants of Monday's storm.

❄️ Learn more: https://t.co/MooN4NaVS1 pic.twitter.com/s7lGmBUoy7 — VDOT (@VaDOT) January 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.