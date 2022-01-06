Snow prep supplies flying off shelves

Advertise With Us
Lowe's winter preparation supplies flying off the shelves.
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People are making some last minute shopping trips to get much-needed supplies as we anticipate another snowfall later Thursday, Jan. 6, and for many, another night without power.

The Lowe’s in Albemarle County says it’s seen generators flying off the shelves, and now is out of stock.

The store got a new shipment Thursday morning, and was completely out within a few hours. Propane, wood, shovels and salt have been going quickly.

“We are looking to get more products in. Our company is doing its due diligence to try to keep up with the demand, but with so many outages, it’s kind of hard keeping up with that supply,” Assistant Manager Aristotelis Kastrinos said.

He says the store is expected to get more supplies Thursday night and early Friday morning.

