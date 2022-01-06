Advertise With Us
Smith Aquatic Center set to open in spring

The Smith Aquatic and Fitness Center in Charlottesville
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks and Recreation says the Smith Aquatic Center will open this spring.

The center closed in May of 2020 and has been going under maintenance and renovations ever since.

The renovations include upgrades to the center’s ventilation and air distribution system.

While the pool is closed, people can use Crow Indoor Pool.

