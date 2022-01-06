Advertise With Us
Back On Track
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut high school has apologized after its girls’ basketball team beat an overmatched opponent 92-4.

Sacred Heart Academy of Hamden beat Lyman Hall-Wallingford on Monday night.

The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.

Sacred Heart’s president says the school is deeply remorseful about how the game was played.

Lyman Hall’s coach says his team was pressed through most of the first half, and Sacred Heart continued to run its fast break and shoot 3-pointers with the game well out of hand.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

