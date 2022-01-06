Quick Hitting Snowfall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a quick hitting winter storm for the overnight! This will not be a repeat of this past Monday’s snowstorm. This storm system is weaker and faster moving. Any rain will quickly go over to wet snow late this evening. The heaviest snow looks to fall from 11 PM to 2 AM west to east. Snow accumulations look to range from 1 to 4 inches total by dawn. Most areas east of the Blue Ridge will see 2 to 3 inches. 3″ to 4″ for the Shenandoah Valley. 4″ to 6″ with locally 8″ over the higher elevations of the Blue Ridge.

Snow is long gone by morning. Temperatures drop to the 10s and 20s. This will make for slick travel. If you can, hold off on any travel until later in the day. A blustery northwest wind will make it feel colder. Most communities remain at or below freezing.

Overnight lows Friday into early Saturday will dip down to the single number for many!

Chilly sunshine on Sunday.

Clouds increase Sunday with rain arriving later in the day.

Overall quieter weather pattern next week. Cold to start with moderating temperatures late week.

Thursday night: Snow developing. A quick 1 to 4 inches over the region. Lows in the 10s to mid 20s by dawn.

Friday: Slick areas. Cold sunshine with a brisk northwest wind. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Friday night: Clear and colder with refreezing causing icy areas. Lows in the single number to lower teens.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the chilly 30s. Lows in the 20s.

Sunday: Rain arriving later in the day. Highs mid 40s. Rain exits Sunday night. Lows in the 20s.

Monday: Sunshine. Colder with highs in the 30s. Lows in the teens.

Tuesday: Cold with sunshine. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the teens.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Thursday: Not as cold with highs in the lower 50s and partly sunny.

