Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

PACEM seeing increase in visitors as winter weather bears down

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Snow and below-freezing temperatures are driving more people experiencing homelessness to shelters.

PACEM in downtown Charlottesville says it has seen an uptick in people in-need at its men congregate shelter.

The organization says it is already at-capacity at its other shelter locations.

While dealing with that influx of people, the shelter is requiring temperature checks and recommending masking, COVID-19 testing, as well as vaccinations.

“We will provide approximately some form of shelter to around 120 individuals tonight,” Jayson Whitehead said Thursday, January 6. “It’s great to know that many people will have a roof over their heads, a warm meal, and a place to sleep.”

PACEM says it didn’t lost power from Monday’s snow storm. Its food service was paused for a day, but is now back to normal.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Snow in Albemarle County
Charlottesville area sees first snowfall of 2022
A power line dangles on a street in Charlottesville, Va.
Thousands still without power after Monday’s snowstorm
COVID-19
VDH: 1,202,727 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,642 deaths
(FILE)
Dominion Energy working to restore power
UVA medical team sees success in COVID "long-hauler" clinic
Albemarle Co. sees record number of COVID cases as Omicron surges

Latest News

Dominion deploys "Solar Spots" to Albemarle and Louisa counties
Dominion sends solar spots to Albemarle and Louisa counties
Albemarle County opens warming shelters
Albemarle Co. warming shelters open at various sites Jan. 6
(FILE)
CAT dealing with increase of COVID-19 cases among drivers
Lowe's winter preparation supplies flying off the shelves.
Snow prep supplies flying off shelves