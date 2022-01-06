PACEM seeing increase in visitors as winter weather bears down

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Snow and below-freezing temperatures are driving more people experiencing homelessness to shelters.

PACEM in downtown Charlottesville says it has seen an uptick in people in-need at its men congregate shelter.

The organization says it is already at-capacity at its other shelter locations.

While dealing with that influx of people, the shelter is requiring temperature checks and recommending masking, COVID-19 testing, as well as vaccinations.

“We will provide approximately some form of shelter to around 120 individuals tonight,” Jayson Whitehead said Thursday, January 6. “It’s great to know that many people will have a roof over their heads, a warm meal, and a place to sleep.”

PACEM says it didn’t lost power from Monday’s snow storm. Its food service was paused for a day, but is now back to normal.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.