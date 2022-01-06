Northam declares state of emergency ahead of next winter storm; Virginia National Guard members also called

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency on Wednesday ahead of another round of winter weather that is expected in the state overnight on Thursday.

The storm is expected to come days after Monday’s winter storm that left several inches of snow on the ground and has people still without power. Some rural roadways are still impassable from snow, ice and debris.

“Having two bouts of snow and icy weather back to back makes it more likely communities will need additional help as they continue to recover from the first round of tree-snapping wet snow and ice that we saw Monday,” Northam said. “While we typically have ample resources for snow storms, these back-to-back events will generate landmark winter weather that requires extra flexibility. I am grateful to the hundreds of first responders and emergency personnel who continue to work around the clock to keep Virginians safe.”

The National Weather Service predicts that the storm could cause additional downed trees, more electrical outages, and impacts on travel conditions in parts of the state.

“Because the second storm is expected to continue to exacerbate damage from the first one, the emergency order will cover expenses for the combined storm events,” a release said.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management requested that the Virginia National Guard give teams to help clear roads with fallen trees.

Officials said 20 soldiers with chain saws will muster in Southwest Virginia by Thursday morning and another group of 20 Airmen with chain saws will muster in the Virginia Beach area.

“From there, those groups could move by tactical trucks capable of navigating through heavy snow to locations in the Southwest Virginia and Central Virginia areas. Additional Virginia Army National Guard, Virginia Air National Guard and Virginia Defense Force personnel will be on duty in the Richmond area providing logistics, administrative and operations center support to the personnel in the field,” a release said.

All Guard members were alerted Wednesday evening and will be ready for duty by noon on Thursday.

You can read the full declaration, here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.