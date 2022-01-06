Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

ECC offering website, hotline with info on storm-related resources

Emergency Communications Center in Charlottesville (FILE)
Emergency Communications Center in Charlottesville (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Emergency Communications Center is making it easier to access storm-related resources.

The city announced Thursday, January 6, that the Regional Office of Emergency Management has a website and a 24-hour hotline that’ll give the latest info on warming centers, and who to call to report blocked roadways or power outages.

The number is (434) 297-8415.

Additional information can be found at www.communityemergency.org.

ECC is also on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Snow in Albemarle County
Charlottesville area sees first snowfall of 2022
A power line dangles on a street in Charlottesville, Va.
Thousands still without power after Monday’s snowstorm
UVA medical team sees success in COVID "long-hauler" clinic
Albemarle Co. sees record number of COVID cases as Omicron surges
COVID-19
VDH: 1,202,727 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,642 deaths
(FILE)
Dominion Energy working to restore power

Latest News

This reminder comes after troopers responded to 1,220 crashes and 1,414 disabled/stuck vehicles...
Virginia State Police is advising drivers to delay travel during overnight winter storm
Winter storm snarled traffic on Interstate 95 in Virginia (FILE)
Police in Virginia search for man missing since snowstorm
The Smith Aquatic and Fitness Center in Charlottesville
Smith Aquatic Center set to open in spring
COVID-19
VDH: 1,202,727 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,642 deaths