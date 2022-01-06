ECC offering website, hotline with info on storm-related resources

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Emergency Communications Center is making it easier to access storm-related resources.

The city announced Thursday, January 6, that the Regional Office of Emergency Management has a website and a 24-hour hotline that’ll give the latest info on warming centers, and who to call to report blocked roadways or power outages.

The number is (434) 297-8415.

Additional information can be found at www.communityemergency.org.

ECC is also on Facebook and Twitter.

